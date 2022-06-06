致敬中国女航天员MV《星星与玫瑰》
热烈祝贺神舟十四号载人飞船发射圆满成功！
汇聚巾帼力量，绽放时代风采。为弘扬伟大的载人航天精神，致敬中国女航天员，由我们的太空新媒体中心、中国传媒大学、中国妇女活动中心、熠响娱乐联合出品的航天主题歌曲《星星与玫瑰》，于2022年6月5日神舟十四号载人飞船成功发射当天正式上线。
“在宇宙中呼唤着爱，
寻找属于你的那片玫瑰星云；
在最美的苍穹，
去种下玫瑰色的花朵；
我不惧一切，
因为你就是我心中点亮希望的星火。”
歌曲《星星与玫瑰》用优美的旋律和深情的歌词，表达了中国航天人热爱苍穹和矢志追梦的奋斗情怀，奏响了航天英雄为国出征和无私奉献的时代强音，展现了中国女航天员心怀山海、眼有星辰、永葆初心的浪漫与使命。谨以此歌致敬所有在平凡岗位上默默奋斗的“巾帼力量”。
星星与玫瑰
Rosette Nebula
你热望的是梦想的玫瑰园
What you yearn for is the rose garden of dreams
有一方天地让生命绽放
A place for life to burst into bloom
我的梦里还多了那点点星光
While in my dream, there is also starlight
坚定的守护伴着我成长
Which firmly guards me to grow up
或许生活总有迷惘
There may be confusion in life
风会打伤翅膀
The wind may hurt the wings
丢掉了坚强
The strength may be lost
但只要拥有爱的力量
But as long as there is love
就能看到展翅的方向
You can see the direction of the wings
愿为你踏遍山峦
For you, I will tramp over the mountains
飞过云海
Fly over the sea of clouds
再穿越星河
Cross the river of stars
找寻那最美的苍穹
To chase the most beautiful firmament
种下玫瑰色的花朵
And plant rosy flowers
我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪
Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas
和无尽的黑色
And the endless blackness
因为你就是
Because you are
我心中点亮希望的星火
The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart
我的梦里又多了那点点星光
While in my dream, there is starlight again
坚定的守护伴着我成长
Which firmly guards me to grow up
或许生活总有迷惘
There may be confusion in life
风会打伤翅膀
The wind may hurt the wings
丢掉了坚强
The strength may be lost
但只要拥有爱的力量
But as long as there is love
就能看到展翅的方向
You can see the direction of the wings
愿为你踏遍山峦
For you, I will tramp over the mountains
飞过云海
Fly over the sea of clouds
再穿越星河
Cross the river of stars
找寻那最美的苍穹
To chase the most beautiful firmament
种下玫瑰色的花朵
And plant rosy flowers
我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪
Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas
和无尽的黑色
And the endless blackness
因为你就是
Because you are
我心中点亮希望的星火
The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart
愿为你踏遍山峦
For you, I will tramp over the mountains
飞过云海
Fly over the sea of clouds
再穿越星河
Cross the river of stars
找寻那最美的苍穹
To chase the most beautiful firmament
种下玫瑰色的花朵
And plant rosy flowers
我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪
Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas
和无尽的黑色
And the endless blackness
因为你就是
Because you are
我心中点亮希望的星火
The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart
（来源：我们的太空、中国传媒大学、中国妇女活动中心、熠响娱乐）
分享让更多人看到
推荐阅读
- 财政部今年将在香港发行230亿元人民币国债
- 人民网北京6月6日电 （记者王震）据财政部网站消息，经国务院批准，2022年财政部将在香港特别行政区发行230亿元人民币国债。人民币国债分四期发行，规模分别为75亿元、50亿元、55亿元、50亿元。…
相关新闻
- 评论
- 关注