原标题：致敬中国女航天员MV《星星与玫瑰》

热烈祝贺神舟十四号载人飞船发射圆满成功！

汇聚巾帼力量，绽放时代风采。为弘扬伟大的载人航天精神，致敬中国女航天员，由我们的太空新媒体中心、中国传媒大学、中国妇女活动中心、熠响娱乐联合出品的航天主题歌曲《星星与玫瑰》，于2022年6月5日神舟十四号载人飞船成功发射当天正式上线。

“在宇宙中呼唤着爱，

寻找属于你的那片玫瑰星云；

在最美的苍穹，

去种下玫瑰色的花朵；

我不惧一切，

因为你就是我心中点亮希望的星火。”

歌曲《星星与玫瑰》用优美的旋律和深情的歌词，表达了中国航天人热爱苍穹和矢志追梦的奋斗情怀，奏响了航天英雄为国出征和无私奉献的时代强音，展现了中国女航天员心怀山海、眼有星辰、永葆初心的浪漫与使命。谨以此歌致敬所有在平凡岗位上默默奋斗的“巾帼力量”。

星星与玫瑰

Rosette Nebula

你热望的是梦想的玫瑰园

What you yearn for is the rose garden of dreams

有一方天地让生命绽放

A place for life to burst into bloom

我的梦里还多了那点点星光

While in my dream, there is also starlight

坚定的守护伴着我成长

Which firmly guards me to grow up

或许生活总有迷惘

There may be confusion in life

风会打伤翅膀

The wind may hurt the wings

丢掉了坚强

The strength may be lost

但只要拥有爱的力量

But as long as there is love

就能看到展翅的方向

You can see the direction of the wings

愿为你踏遍山峦

For you, I will tramp over the mountains

飞过云海

Fly over the sea of clouds

再穿越星河

Cross the river of stars

找寻那最美的苍穹

To chase the most beautiful firmament

种下玫瑰色的花朵

And plant rosy flowers

我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪

Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas

和无尽的黑色

And the endless blackness

因为你就是

Because you are

我心中点亮希望的星火

The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart

（来源：我们的太空、中国传媒大学、中国妇女活动中心、熠响娱乐）

(责编：曹淼、李源)