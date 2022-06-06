人民网

致敬中国女航天员MV《星星与玫瑰》

2022年06月06日16:21 | 来源：全国妇联女性之声
　　热烈祝贺神舟十四号载人飞船发射圆满成功！

　　汇聚巾帼力量，绽放时代风采。为弘扬伟大的载人航天精神，致敬中国女航天员，由我们的太空新媒体中心、中国传媒大学、中国妇女活动中心、熠响娱乐联合出品的航天主题歌曲《星星与玫瑰》，于2022年6月5日神舟十四号载人飞船成功发射当天正式上线。

　　“在宇宙中呼唤着爱，

　　寻找属于你的那片玫瑰星云；

　　在最美的苍穹，

　　去种下玫瑰色的花朵；

　　我不惧一切，

　　因为你就是我心中点亮希望的星火。”

　　歌曲《星星与玫瑰》用优美的旋律和深情的歌词，表达了中国航天人热爱苍穹和矢志追梦的奋斗情怀，奏响了航天英雄为国出征和无私奉献的时代强音，展现了中国女航天员心怀山海、眼有星辰、永葆初心的浪漫与使命。谨以此歌致敬所有在平凡岗位上默默奋斗的“巾帼力量”。

　　星星与玫瑰

　　Rosette Nebula

　　你热望的是梦想的玫瑰园

　　What you yearn for is the rose garden of dreams

　　有一方天地让生命绽放

　　A place for life to burst into bloom

　　我的梦里还多了那点点星光

　　While in my dream, there is also starlight

　　坚定的守护伴着我成长

　　Which firmly guards me to grow up

　　或许生活总有迷惘

　　There may be confusion in life

　　风会打伤翅膀

　　The wind may hurt the wings

　　丢掉了坚强

　　The strength may be lost

　　但只要拥有爱的力量

　　But as long as there is love

　　就能看到展翅的方向

　　You can see the direction of the wings

　　愿为你踏遍山峦

　　For you, I will tramp over the mountains

　　飞过云海

　　Fly over the sea of clouds

　　再穿越星河

　　Cross the river of stars

　　找寻那最美的苍穹

　　To chase the most beautiful firmament

　　种下玫瑰色的花朵

　　And plant rosy flowers

　　我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪

　　Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas

　　和无尽的黑色

　　And the endless blackness

　　因为你就是

　　Because you are

　　我心中点亮希望的星火

　　The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart

　　我的梦里又多了那点点星光

　　While in my dream, there is starlight again

　　坚定的守护伴着我成长

　　Which firmly guards me to grow up

　　或许生活总有迷惘

　　There may be confusion in life

　　风会打伤翅膀

　　The wind may hurt the wings

　　丢掉了坚强

　　The strength may be lost

　　但只要拥有爱的力量

　　But as long as there is love

　　就能看到展翅的方向

　　You can see the direction of the wings

　　愿为你踏遍山峦

　　For you, I will tramp over the mountains

　　飞过云海

　　Fly over the sea of clouds

　　再穿越星河

　　Cross the river of stars

　　找寻那最美的苍穹

　　To chase the most beautiful firmament

　　种下玫瑰色的花朵

　　And plant rosy flowers

　　我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪

　　Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas

　　和无尽的黑色

　　And the endless blackness

　　因为你就是

　　Because you are

　　我心中点亮希望的星火

　　The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart

　　愿为你踏遍山峦

　　For you, I will tramp over the mountains

　　飞过云海

　　Fly over the sea of clouds

　　再穿越星河

　　Cross the river of stars

　　找寻那最美的苍穹

　　To chase the most beautiful firmament

　　种下玫瑰色的花朵

　　And plant rosy flowers

　　我不惧 披荆斩棘 乌云恶浪

　　Fearlessly, I sweep a road through the thistles and thorns, the dark clouds and rough seas

　　和无尽的黑色

　　And the endless blackness

　　因为你就是

　　Because you are

　　我心中点亮希望的星火

　　The spark which can ignite the hope in my heart

（来源：我们的太空、中国传媒大学、中国妇女活动中心、熠响娱乐）

　

